Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.13% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.