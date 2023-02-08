Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $252.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
