Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $252.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

