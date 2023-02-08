Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 55,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 995,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Constellium

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.