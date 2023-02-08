Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,941 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

