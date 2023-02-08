Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Holdings Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,370 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 473,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $69,551.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denny’s stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $738.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

