DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.