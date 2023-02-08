DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Up 3.5%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 212,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,215,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.77 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DHT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DHT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

