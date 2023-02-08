Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 10,236,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 38,784,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,038 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.