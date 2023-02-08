Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.76. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

