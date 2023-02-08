Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $152.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,051 shares of company stock worth $5,699,029. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

