Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider William Yeung Sells 836 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) insider William Yeung sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $19,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

ERII opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 110,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Recovery Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

