Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $21,043.75 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,043.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.