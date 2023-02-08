Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $21,043.75 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,043.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Energy Recovery Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
