Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,310 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 369.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,884 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $73,962,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 264.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 769,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after acquiring an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.2 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

