Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,357 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $107,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

EXPD opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.