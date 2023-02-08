Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fate Therapeutics worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 107.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 759.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 40.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mendlein acquired 36,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FATE stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $664.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

