Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Tesla by 189.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $622.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.