Financial Contrast: Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) versus Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) and Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $200.75 million 0.92 $143.06 million $1.64 3.03 Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. $2.02 billion 1.79 $340.19 million N/A N/A

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 22.92% 18.34% 8.22% Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bonterra Energy and Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 92.82%. Given Bonterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc..

Volatility & Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

(Get Rating)

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases. In addition, it offers corporate and financial management advisory, and bill collection services; computer system development and operation, fee-based job placement, and general administration services. Further, the company engages in the guarantee of housing loans and consumer loans, etc.; purchase of monetary receivables; appraisal of real estate for loan collateral; operation of centers for loans, remittance, and bill collection; and making, printing, and binding of various documents. Additionally, it offers credit cards services; public-offering assistance support services for corporate rehabilitation; part-time employee management services; and finance and securities-related services. As of July 1, 2022, the company operated through a network of head office and 177 branches, and 25 sub-branches in Japan; 1 branch in New York and a representative office in Silicon Valley; and 2 branches in Hong Kong and Singapore, and 1 representative office in Shanghai. The company was formerly known as The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.