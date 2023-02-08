Finning International (TSE:FTT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.25.

Shares of FTT opened at C$36.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,715.57. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at C$93,621.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $245,648.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

