First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 129,395 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

