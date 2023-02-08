First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 47,803 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $46.87.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.