Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

