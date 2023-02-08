Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 21,889 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PDF Solutions worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock worth $987,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $33.83.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDFS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

