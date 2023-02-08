Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 54,250 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,250 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Stories

