Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

