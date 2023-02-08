Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Splunk by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

