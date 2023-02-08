Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,496,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,518.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 236,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.16. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.12 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.