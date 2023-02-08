Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of 8X8 worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Stock Performance

NYSE EGHT opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $702.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.32. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 8X8

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

