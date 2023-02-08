Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

