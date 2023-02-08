Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,956 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.22.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

