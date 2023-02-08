Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

