Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 4.0 %

INCY stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.