Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in F5 by 38.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in F5 by 174.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after buying an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $312,126.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,733.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.23.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

