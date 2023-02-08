Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 189,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 570,589 shares.The stock last traded at $137.67 and had previously closed at $142.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.82.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

