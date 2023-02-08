Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 6.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90. 546,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,163,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CLSA cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Futu Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Futu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Futu by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Stories

