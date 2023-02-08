Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

G stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

