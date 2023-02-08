Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Globant worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Globant by 259.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Globant by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 792.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Globant stock opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

