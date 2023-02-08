Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider David Deitz Buys 250,000 Shares

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Rating) insider David Deitz acquired 250,000 shares of Gullewa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$15,250.00 ($10,517.24).

David Deitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, David Deitz 6,000,000 shares of Gullewa stock.

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds interest in the South Darlot gold project; and has 1% royalty interest in the Deflector gold-copper project located in the Gullewa project area, Western Australia.

