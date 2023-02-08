Head to Head Review: Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) versus Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 25.39% 18.89% 1.88% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 32.57% 8.65% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $7.56 million 1.30 $1.74 million $2.78 4.35 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $187.67 million 3.72 $61.12 million $1.32 11.07

This table compares Southern Banc and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Banc and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Southern Banc on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

