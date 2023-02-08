HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Up 3.7%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.26. 101,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 740,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

