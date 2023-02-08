Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

