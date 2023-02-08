Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of HII opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average is $230.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.