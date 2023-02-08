Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,942,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 10,630,771 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

