IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 615 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

