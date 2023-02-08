IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 7,403 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Amundi increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

