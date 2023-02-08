IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,058 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 195,630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in FOX by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in FOX by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

