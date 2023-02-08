IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,593 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

