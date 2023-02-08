IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,593 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

