IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.