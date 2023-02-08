IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,771 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.

