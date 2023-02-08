IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

