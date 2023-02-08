IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corning by 109.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 254.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.